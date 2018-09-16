Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 125 scrimmage yards versus Panthers

Coleman carried 16 times for 107 yards and added 18 yards while catching all four of his targets during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Panthers.

In the absence of Devonta Freeman (knee), Coleman received twice as many touches as he did in Week 1, responding with his highest scrimmage yard total since last October. He averaged an excellent 6.7 yards per carry thanks in part to a long gain of 36 yards, and tied for fourth on the team in targets even though he didn't make a huge impact through the air. Coleman should continue to carry the load for the time being, with Freeman expected to miss up to four additional weeks while he recovers. He should be heavily involved once again next week against the Saints.