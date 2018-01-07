Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 68 yards

Coleman rushed for 40 yards on 14 carries and added 28 yards on three catches during Saturday's 26-13 win over the Rams.

Coleman finished Saturday with just two fewer touches, 19 to 17, than Devonta Freeman as the Falcons went to the ground in an effort to keep the Rams' potent pass rush at bay. Coleman didn't make any wow plays, but his 68 yards marked a high in the five games since Freeman returned from injury, having entered Saturday averaging just 42.5 yards per game since Freeman's return. The 17 touches also represent a high during that span. It's hard to see Coleman having much of an opportunity to improve next weekend against the Eagles. Philly boasted the league's best run defense this season - a full four yards per game better than second-place Minnesota.