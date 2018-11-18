Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 85 scrimmage yards
Coleman carried eight times for 58 yards and caught three passes for an additional 27 yards during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys.
Coleman gashed Dallas for 7.3 yards per carry, but his team neglected the running game while playing from behind for much of the day. He also made a nice contribution as a pass catcher and could have had a much bigger game if he was utilized more in that regard. Coleman has averaged 101.3 scrimmage yards per game over the last three, despite seeing less than a full workload out of the backfield. He'll hope to be more involved in what should be a high-scoring game Thursday against the Saints.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Quiet in Week 10 loss•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Hopes to stay in Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Grabs two receiving touchdowns•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Scores in Monday's victory•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will lead backfield moving forward•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Another underwhelming performance in Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...