Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 85 scrimmage yards

Coleman carried eight times for 58 yards and caught three passes for an additional 27 yards during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Coleman gashed Dallas for 7.3 yards per carry, but his team neglected the running game while playing from behind for much of the day. He also made a nice contribution as a pass catcher and could have had a much bigger game if he was utilized more in that regard. Coleman has averaged 101.3 scrimmage yards per game over the last three, despite seeing less than a full workload out of the backfield. He'll hope to be more involved in what should be a high-scoring game Thursday against the Saints.