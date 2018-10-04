Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Turns in full practice Thursday

Coleman (shin) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's injury report as limited due to a shin issue, but clearly it was minor enough to allow him to upgrade to full participation Thursday. Fellow running back Devonta Freeman (knee) is poised to make his first appearance since Week 1 after doing the same, so it appears as if the Falcons' backfield will be status quo for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

More News
Our Latest Stories