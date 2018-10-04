Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Turns in full practice Thursday
Coleman (shin) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's injury report as limited due to a shin issue, but clearly it was minor enough to allow him to upgrade to full participation Thursday. Fellow running back Devonta Freeman (knee) is poised to make his first appearance since Week 1 after doing the same, so it appears as if the Falcons' backfield will be status quo for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Listed on report with shin injury•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check Sunday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for lead role again•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Contained in loss to Saints•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for another start•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 125 scrimmage yards versus Panthers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5