Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Wants to remain a Falcon beyond 2018

Coleman said after practice Wednesday that he wants to stay in Atlanta beyond this season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Coleman knows that 2018 could be his last go round with the team that invested a third-round draft pick in him during the 2015 Draft. The Falcons rank as the NFL's sixth-least cap flexible team ($3.5 million in effective cap space), meaning it may be infeasible to fit another highly-paid back on the payroll with Devonta Freeman owed $24.8 million in base salary between 2019 and 2022. So long as he keeps producing like he did in Week 9 against Washington -- 156 total yards and two touchdowns -- there is certain to be a team willing to pay up for the versatile Coleman come free agency in March.