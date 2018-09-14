Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will get starting nod Sunday
Coleman will step in as the Falcons' lead back and Ito Smith as the No. 2 option with Devonta Freeman (knee) inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.
Coleman has been remarkably productive in three career games with Devonta Freeman out of the lineup, picking up 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries. He was the second-highest scoring Falcon last week in PPR scoring formats despite collecting just 10 offensive touches -- finishing the night with a respectable 11.5 fantasy points while scoring Atlanta's lone touchdown against the Eagles. The 25-year-old back has his work cut out for him going up against Carolina's ultra-talented front seven, and a defense that has gone 21 consecutive outings without allowing a 100-yard rusher.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Could handle lead role Week 2•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Tallies Atlanta's lone touchdown•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Sharp again in preseason game•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Electrifying in brief appearance•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Gang Green defense•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Preparing for elevated workload•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.