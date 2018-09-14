Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will get starting nod Sunday

Coleman will step in as the Falcons' lead back and Ito Smith as the No. 2 option with Devonta Freeman (knee) inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

Coleman has been remarkably productive in three career games with Devonta Freeman out of the lineup, picking up 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries. He was the second-highest scoring Falcon last week in PPR scoring formats despite collecting just 10 offensive touches -- finishing the night with a respectable 11.5 fantasy points while scoring Atlanta's lone touchdown against the Eagles. The 25-year-old back has his work cut out for him going up against Carolina's ultra-talented front seven, and a defense that has gone 21 consecutive outings without allowing a 100-yard rusher.