Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will lead backfield moving forward
Coleman will lead the Falcons backfield moving forward after Devonta Freeman (groin/foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Freeman has been absent in four of the Falcons' six games this season with an assortment of injuries. In those contests, Coleman only had to contend with rookie Ito Smith for touches but hasn't been effective, aside from a 107-yard effort on the ground Week 2. For the season, Coleman has averaged 3.7 YPC on his 71 rushes, hauled in 13 of 16 passes and totaled three touchdowns. While volume shouldn't be a problem for Coleman, what he does with it to date mostly has been underwhelming.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Another underwhelming performance in Week 6•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Set for another start•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Steelers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Turns in full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Listed on report with shin injury•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...