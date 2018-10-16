Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will lead backfield moving forward

Coleman will lead the Falcons backfield moving forward after Devonta Freeman (groin/foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Freeman has been absent in four of the Falcons' six games this season with an assortment of injuries. In those contests, Coleman only had to contend with rookie Ito Smith for touches but hasn't been effective, aside from a 107-yard effort on the ground Week 2. For the season, Coleman has averaged 3.7 YPC on his 71 rushes, hauled in 13 of 16 passes and totaled three touchdowns. While volume shouldn't be a problem for Coleman, what he does with it to date mostly has been underwhelming.