Falcons' Thomas Duarte: Let go by Falcons
Duarte was released by Atlanta on Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The former UCLA Bruin was in and out of Atlanta in less than a week, but did make an impact in his lone preseason appearance, fielding 30 percent of the offensive snaps and recording a seven-yard catch, while also tackling Jaguars return man Michael Walker inside his own 20-yard line on a fourth-quarter kickoff. The 24-year-old Duarte continues his search for a home in the NFL, having bounced to four different teams since being drafted as a seventh-round pick of Miami in 2016.
