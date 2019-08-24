Duarte signed a contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.

Duarte has appeared in just one regular season game in the league since being selected by the Dolphins during the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He'll be a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but will be able to provide depth while fellow reserve tight end Jaeden Graham tends to a knee injury.

