Parris will be added to the Falcons' 53-man roster, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Atlanta acquires the 24-year-old Parris from Washington, after he made four appearances for the team between 2018 and 2019. The Stony Brook product's most direct route to playing time may come as a swing tackle, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. To make room for Parris, Atlanta waived John Wetzel, but he was quickly added to the 16-man practice squad.