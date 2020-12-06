Gurley (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gurley didn't practice at all before he was ruled out for a Week 12 matchup with the Raiders. This week, though, he managed limited showings Wednesday and Friday, setting him up for a return to action. After a one-game respite, Gurley will take on a New Orleans defense that has been stingy versus running backs, allowing just 3.5 yards per carry (third best in the NFL) and the fewest touchdowns (five) to the position this season.