Gurley (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

For a second consecutive day, the Falcons have placed a cap on Gurley's reps as he continues to tend to a knee injury. After logging a 33-percent share of the offensive snaps this past Sunday against the Saints, he's expected to have a "bigger role" moving forward, as interim coach Raheem Morris relayed to Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. Friday's injury report may give a hint whether Gurley is fully ready to take on a lead role out of the Falcons backfield.