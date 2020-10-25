Gurley registered 63 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, adding two receptions for 19 yards during Sunday's 23-22 loss to Detroit.

With 1:04 remaining in regulation, Gurley burst through a wave of Lions defenders and found himself with an open path to the end zone. Detroit had no timeouts remaining however, and with Atlanta only needing a field goal to win Gurley tried to fall down short of the goal line. Momentum carried his body over the pylon for his second TD of the afternoon, allowing Detroit sufficient time to march 75 yards down the field for a game-winning TD and extra point. While the Falcons lament another loss, fantasy GMs invested in Gurley rejoice, as the two-time All-Pro already has seven rushing TDs through seven weeks of play. An upcoming Thursday night game against Carolina provides a dreamy matchup, as the Panthers entered the weekend allowing an NFL-high nine total TDs to opposing RBs.