Falcons' Todd Gurley: Deal with Atlanta becomes official
Gurley and the Falcons agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 2017 AP Offensive Player of the Year committed to Atlanta just one day after being let go by the Rams on March 19, but the transaction was not officially passed through the Falcons' transaction wire until Monday, when the two sides landed on a finalized agreement. A tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicates that Gurley has still not yet taken nor passed a physical with Falcons medical staff, so the condition of his left knee will be of great interest upon return to organized team activities. The addition of the three-time Pro Bowl back provides Atlanta with one of the NFL's most explosive groups of skill-position players, though Gurley's workload may have to be managed as it was last year when he garnered just 254 offensive touches -- a near 20 percent reduction from his 2018 touch count of 315.
