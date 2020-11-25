Gurley didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Gurley has chronic issues with his left knee, but it's unclear if his current concern is related. If so, his absence to start Week 12 prep may be maintenance-related. Despite the DNP, he still has two more chances to make an impression on Atlanta's training staff before the team makes a call on his potential availability heading into the weekend.
