Gurley registered 16 yards on four carries while securing all three of his targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chiefs.
Gurley made a 26-yard reception down the right sideline on Atlanta's opening play from scrimmage, but the drive stalled three plays later to result in a punt. That gain alone contributed more than half of Gurley's Week 16 yardage production, as Ito Smith and Brian Hill combined for 17 carries atop the Atlanta backfield. A 3.5 yards-per-carry average with limited passing-game upside from Gurley has led the Falcons to look elsewhere for running back contributions down the stretch. Week 17 offers a matchup against the Buccaneers, an opponent against which Gurley virtually disappeared last Sunday when he totaled minus-one yard on his lone carry.
