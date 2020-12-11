Gurley (knee) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gurley was held out of practice Friday, but it appears that was just for maintenance. Coach Raheem Morris said he expects the running back to return to his normal role this Sunday, following an absence in Week 12 and season-low 33 percent snap share in Week 13. Gurley took 14 or more carries in each of Atlanta's first nine games this year, scoring nine TDs despite averaging only 3.7 YPC.