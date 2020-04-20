Falcons' Todd Gurley: Hasn't taken physical

Gurley still hasn't taken a physical exam to finalize his deal with the Falcons, DirecTV's Andrew Siciliano reports.

Gurley remains in California, unable to meet with team doctors in the midst of a pandemic. The Falcons don't expect this to be a major issue, as they presumably signed him to a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the understanding that his oft-discussed left knee is far from ideal. While the quality of his play hasn't exactly been consistent, Gurley did play 14 or more regular-season games each of the past four years for the Rams. There is some chance, however small, that a physical exam could nullify his agreement to sign with Atlanta.