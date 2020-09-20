Gurley registered 61 rushing yards on 21 carries, and he was not targeted during Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.

Immediate indications of Gurley's overall workload are encouraging, but the lack of passing game usage is slightly troubling in the early going of his Falcons career. That element was crucial to him becoming an All-Pro and fantasy rockstar between 2017 and 2018. Gurley did see his receiving involvement decrease substantially last year as he only garnered 49 targets in his final season as a Ram, but at his peak the two years prior, Gurley accounted for better than 60 catches per year with an average of 684 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Through two games in Atlanta, Gurley has just two catches for one yard, while backup Brian Hill has tallied four catches for 19 yards. Gurley does have 35 carries through his first two outings, but given that he's running behind a line that allowed the sixth-most stuffs in 2019, rushing opportunities may not be an uber-efficient route to fantasy production.