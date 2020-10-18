Gurley registered 47 rushing yards on 20 carries, adding three catches for 20 yards during Sunday's 40-23 win against Minnesota.
Gurley's 2.4 yards-per-carry average was a half-yard short of his previous season-low, though he does have 49 combined receiving yards over the past two weeks after managing nine total receiving yards between Weeks 1 and 4. The two-time All-Pro's fantasy value had been buoyed by his five TD runs over the first five weeks of the season, but he was unable to cash in on any of his three red-zone touches against Minnesota. Gurley will next face a Lions defense that held Jacksonville to a measly 44 team rushing yards on 16 carries during Week 6.
More News
-
Falcons' Todd Gurley: Monstrous outing against Panthers•
-
Falcons' Todd Gurley: Scampers for two scores on MNF•
-
Falcons' Todd Gurley: Solid performance against Bears•
-
Falcons' Todd Gurley: Held in check by Cowboys•
-
Falcons' Todd Gurley: Scores in team debut•
-
Falcons' Todd Gurley: Impresses in scrimmage•