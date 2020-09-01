Coach Dan Quinn praised Gurley's performance during last Friday's scrimmage, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
"The speed was the thing," Quinn said. "[Gurley] out-ran the leverage on one play. On another one, he got to the edge and made a big play. I felt his speed for certain." As an effort to manage his chronic left knee injury, the 25-year-old has regularly received one rest day for every four days of practice throughout training camp. "We think we've got a good plan in place of how we'd do the right thing by him to make sure that he's at his best on Game Days," Quinn said of Gurley's load management.
