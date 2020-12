Gurley (knee) will work in a limited fashion at practice Wednesday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Interim coach Raheem Morris indicated that the Falcons will take things "day by day" with Gurley this week, but at this stage, the running back appears to have some chance to return to action Sunday against the Saints. If he doesn't, however, Brian Hill and Ito Smith would once again be in line to handle the team's rushing duties.