Gurley said in regard to Arthur Smith becoming the Falcons' new head coach, "You get excited about a coach that runs the ball, which you know doesn't happen very often," Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The two-time All-Pro is planning to get in touch with both Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot to learn more about a potential future with the organization. Playing for the former Tennessee offensive coordinator peaks Gurley's interest given the rampant success Derrick Henry enjoyed under Smith, securing rushing titles in consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2020. Gurley is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March after accumulating 842 scrimmage yards and nine rushing scores during his debut season in Atlanta. His involvement waned down the stretch, as Gurley was held to single-digit carries in six consecutive games to wrap up the 2020 season. The 26-year-old averaged 2.6 yards per carry Weeks 6 through 17, as Ito Smith overtook him for the No. 1 running back role in December.