Gurley expressed optimism Wednesday about what his role might look like under new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith if he were to return to Atlanta in 2021, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports. "You get excited about a coach that runs the ball, which you know doesn't happen very often," Gurley said.

The two-time All-Pro is planning to get in touch with both Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot in the near future to learn if he has a future with the organization. The idea of playing for the former Tennessee offensive coordinator piques Gurley's interest, given the success Derrick Henry enjoyed the past two seasons, securing rushing titles in both years. Gurley is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March after accumulating 842 scrimmage yards and nine rushing scores during his debut season in Atlanta. His involvement waned down the stretch, as Gurley was held to single-digit carries in six consecutive games to wrap up the 2020 season.