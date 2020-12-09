Gurley (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
On the heels of a one-game absence, Gurley split work with Brian Hill and Ito Smith (neck) this past Sunday versus the Saints, turning his nine touches into 22 yards from scrimmage on a 33-percent offensive snap share. Both Gurley and Smith were limited with respective health concerns Wednesday, but because interim coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Gurley will have a "bigger role" moving forward, he likely is taking it easy with his knee this week. The next two days of practice may be telling for the breakdown of backfield work Sunday against the Chargers.