Gurley rushed 18 times for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 25-17 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Gurley was able to get into the end zone for the eighth time this season on a three-yard run early in the fourth quarter, a score that would prove to the final one for either team on the night. However, the former Pro Bowler also was spelled liberally by Brian Hill on multiple series, resulting in the latter logging a season-high 11 carries. While Gurley still posted his fourth-highest amount of rushing touches for the season, the tape seems to clearly indicate Hill is the much quicker back at this stage of the two players' respective careers. Whether a similar workload split is reprised in a Week 9 interconference matchup against the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8 remains to be seen, but it's also worth noting the Atlanta defense would have to continue playing the same caliber of defense it did Thursday for the Falcons to have the luxury of running the ball as frequently as they did Thursday.