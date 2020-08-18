Gurley and Alex Mack did not participate during Tuesday's practice session because of "load management," Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The two-time All-Pro back figures to have his practice repetitions managed throughout training camp, which coach Dan Quinn eluded to as a possibility in late July. Though Gurley passed his physical with no issue upon his arrival to Flowery Branch, there still appears to be caution coming from the Falcons' coaching staff regarding his surgically reconstructed left ACL. With Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison behind Gurley on the depth chart, there is an argument that he will receive a workhorse-like offensive role with his new team. On the other hand, if Gurley's practice and even game reps are limited throughout the season, Smith or Hill may become relevant fantasy options in deeper leagues.