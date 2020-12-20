Gurley lost a yard on his lone carry, adding two catches for 15 yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to Tampa Bay.

Gurley made an impressive one-handed grab to help Atlanta move the chains on a 3rd-and-9 during the game's opening drive, but a key missed block in pass protection led to decreased involvement down the stretch. It's hard to believe Gurley would have enjoyed much success on the ground, anyway, in a matchup against Tampa Bay's top-ranked rush defense. The three-time Pro Bowler has averaged just 2.7 yards per carry since Week 6. Ito Smith, meanwhile, has equaled or exceeded Gurley's rush attempts total over each of the past three games both backs have been in the lineup.