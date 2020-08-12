Coach Dan Quinn said Gurley could have some limitations during training camp, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Quinn also mentioned C Alex Mack and S Keanu Neal as players who could be limited, with the former 34 years old and the latter coming back from an Achilles tear. Gurley falls in the maintenance category, as he missed just one game last season and then passed a physical for the Falcons in June. Signed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract, Gurley will now try to prove that his disappointing 2019 campaign was mostly caused by bad blocking rather than deteriorating skills. Of course, the potential for practice limitations is a pretty clear sign the Falcons have some level of concern about Gurley's oft-discussed left knee.