Gurley registered 53 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, adding two receptions for two yards during Sunday's 34-27 win against Denver.

The two-time All-Pro entered Sunday tied with Derrick Henry for second in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns, and he added another to the ledger by way of a four-yard TD at the 9:05 mark of the fourth quarter Sunday. With an abundant workload of 17.7 carries per game, Gurley also ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yardage despite his 3.7 yards-per-carry average. He is the only member of the league's top six rushers to post a YPC average of worse than 4.5. Gurley's 15 total catches through nine games are underwhelming, but if the goal-line and general usage remains he'll continue to be an elite option. A challenging Week 11 matchup awaits following Atlanta's bye, with the Saints' No. 3 rush defense on the docket for Nov. 22.