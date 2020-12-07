Coach Raheem Morris said Monday that he expects Gurley to have a larger role during Sunday's road game against the Chargers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Morris said that Gurley handled a "situational" role as a runner and pass protector during last weekend's 21-16 loss to the Saints, in which he and Ito Smith each logged eight carries. Gurley was listed as 'questionable' due to a knee injury heading into the divisional loss, so if he's able to get closer to full health during practice this week it would make sense for his carry tally to increase. A matchup against Los Angeles' second-worst run defense could provide Gurley with exactly the kind of bounce-back opportunity he needs.