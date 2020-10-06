Gurley registered 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, also catching his lone target for a six-yard gain during Monday's 30-16 loss to the Packers

Brian Griese was marveling on the Monday Night Football broadcast about the fact that the Falcons handed Brian Hill back-to-back red-zone carries on a crucial early-fourth-quarter drive. Lone behold, Gurley retook the field the subsequent play and steered a carry around the left edge of Atlanta's offensive line for a three-yard score, his second goal-line TD in as many drives. The two-time All-Pro has contributed practically zilch in the pass-catching department (four catches for nine yards on the year), but the fact that Gurley has four touchdowns in four outings boosts his value substantially. He faces Carolina in Week 5, and a Panthers defense that has been a fantasy goldmine for running backs in allowing a league-high seven rushing TDs to the position.