Gurley ran for 56 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries during Sunday's 38-25 loss to Seattle. He also caught two of five targets for one receiving yard.

The 26-year-old back is extremely familiar with Pete Carroll's defense, having faced off against the Seahawks two times per year during his five-year tenure as a Ram. Gurley was held to a meager 3.4 yards per carry in two appearances against the Seahawks last year, but he was able to punch in three touchdowns during those contests. In his Falcons debut, Gurley came out swinging against the familiar foe, racking up 38 yards on his first eight carries of the afternoon and providing Atlanta's first touchdown of 2020. The two-time All-Pro averaged just 3.0 yards per attempt the rest of the way, as the game script faded his involvement with Atlanta trailing throughout the second half. Week 2 brings a matchup against a Cowboys defense that gets 2018 Pro Bowl linebacker Leighton Vander Esch back in the lineup after he missed seven games in 2019 due to a neck injury.