Coach Raheem Morris said Gurley (knee) "feels a lot more healthy this week" and should work in his normal role Sunday against the Chargers

The 26-year-old had eight carries and played 33 percent of the offensive snaps Week 13 while managing the knee injury, but he's expected to put in his usual workload this weekend. Gurley was a limited participant at the first two practices of the week, and he could avoid an injury designation for Sunday if he's able to put in a full practice Friday.