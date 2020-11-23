Gurley registered 26 rushing yards on eight carries, collecting one of two targets for three receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.

Gurley's eight rush attempts fell six short of his previous season low, as he didn't garner a single offensive touch after Atlanta fell into a 15-point hole with 12:41 to go in the fourth quarter. Game flow certainly didn't work in the two-time All-Pro's favor, but he was inefficient in posting just a 3.3 yards-per-carry average against New Orleans' No. 2 rush defense. A Week 12 matchup against the Raiders may open things up on the ground, as Las Vegas is tied for 24th in the NFL with 4.6 yards per rush surrendered to opposing backs.