Gurley collected 19 yards on six carries, adding two catches for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

Gurley's involvement all but dissolved in the second half, as he received one offensive touch between the third and fourth quarters combined. Ito Smith, meanwhile, fielded nine touches over the second half Sunday. The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has scored four touchdowns since Week 6, but he's been incredibly inefficient as a rusher during that span, managing just 2.7 yards per carry over 102 attempts. Atlanta's upcoming matchup against Tampa Bay's top-ranked rush defense provides a formidable opponent for both Gurley and Smith in Week 15.