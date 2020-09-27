Gurley registered 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, also catching one of his two targets for two receiving yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bears.

The two-time All-Pro back enjoyed an efficient afternoon on the ground, as his 5.7 yards-per-carry average against the Bears marks his best since Week 10 of last season. Gurley punched in a 10-yard TD run at the 12:34 mark of the third quarter to provide Atlanta with a two-possession lead, but for a second straight week, the Falcons blew a second-half lead of at least 16 points. He has just three total receiving yards through three games, but a workload of 16.3 rush attempts per game is enough to retain Gurley as a strong fantasy play heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Packers. Coming into the weekend, Green Bay ranked among the NFL's 10 worst defenses with 4.9 yards per carry allowed to opposing running backs.