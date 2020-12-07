Gurley registered 16 yards on eight carries, hauling in his lone target for four yards during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Saints.

Gurley and Ito Smith split the RB carries 8-8 on the afternoon, with the veteran shouldering 100 percent of the workload after Smith went down at the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter due to a head injury. The two-time All-Pro struggled to find open lanes against the Saints' No. 2 rush defense, while game script worked against him with Atlanta trailing by two possessions for much of the second half. A Week 14 matchup against the Chargers provides the opportunity for a bounceback, with Los Angeles ranking second worst in the NFL at 5.0 yards allowed per carry to opposing backs.