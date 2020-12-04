The Falcons list Gurley (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out last week's blowout win over the Raiders with the knee issue, Gurley practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday to begin Week 13 before downgrading to no activity Thursday. The fact that he's not being listed as doubtful or out for Sunday suggests Gurley was able to get back on the field in some fashion Friday, but the running back still isn't out of the woods yet. If Gurley ultimately gains clearance for the Week 13 matchup, he would likely start, but he could notice a role reduction if the Falcons prefer to ease him back in from the injury. After Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith are next up for snaps and touches out of the Atlanta backfield.