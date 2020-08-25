Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter wants Gurley to receive at least 15 touches per game during the 2020 season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Notably, Koetter said "a healthy" Gurley will have such a workload, but his touch count could rise to as high as 25 touches per game. The latter seems like a stretch after Gurley averaged just shy of 17 touches per game in his fifth and final campaign with the Rams in 2019. That's a far cry from the 21.2 touches per game he took on in the first four years of his career, and Gurley barely eked out 1,000 yards from scrimmage (1,064, to be exact) last season. With his new squad, the Falcons have two high-volume wide receivers to feed, too, in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, so Gurley could be hard-pressed to match last season's output, even if he somehow avoids the injury bug.