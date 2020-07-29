Coach Dan Quinn has not yet made a decision on what Gurley's workload will look like during training camp, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Gurley passed his physical upon arriving in Flowery Branch in early June, and according to statements from his head coach and quarterback appears to be in excellent shape. The two-time All-Pro missed just four games over his final three seasons with the Rams, but diminished performance during the 2018-2019 playoff run had many wondering about the status of his surgically-repaired left ACL. He was held to just 3.2 yards per carry during the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl and eventually yielded the lion's share of the workload to C.J. Anderson. With Gurley seemingly back near 100 percent and primed to rebound after an inconsistent 2019, Quinn wants to balance getting his star back up to speed without subjecting him to excessive early-season tread on the tires.