Gurley appears to be walking with a limp, but he looks fast and explosive while going through drills, according to ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.

It's possible Gurley is dealing with soreness that bothers him when he walks but not when he runs. Whatever the case, the Falcons have essentially acknowledged that the running back's problematic left knee requires management, with coach Dan Quinn suggesting Gurley will have his reps limited throughout training camp. The 26-year-old is working on a one-year, $5.5 million contract, and while it remains to be seen if he can stay healthy and productive, there's no question the Atlanta offense provides a nice opportunity to pile up snaps and touches. The backfield depth chart behind Gurley contains Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison, a trio with 243 combined NFL carries and 52 receptions.