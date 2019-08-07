Falcons' Tommy Doles: Joins Atlanta for training camp
Doles agreed to a contract with the Falcons on Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert (toe) suffered a major foot injury in the Hall of Fame Game loss to Denver, leading to his placement on injured reserve and the signing of the 6-foot-4 guard out of Northwestern. With James Carpenter (hip) and Jamon Brown (hamstring) collectively banged up in the earlygoing of training camp, the Falcons look to add depth with Doles, who spent time with the Bears after going unselected in April's draft. During his collegiate career for the Wildcats he facilitated three of running back Justin Jackson's four consecutive 1000-yard rushing seasons, and was elected Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2017.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...