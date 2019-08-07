Doles agreed to a contract with the Falcons on Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert (toe) suffered a major foot injury in the Hall of Fame Game loss to Denver, leading to his placement on injured reserve and the signing of the 6-foot-4 guard out of Northwestern. With James Carpenter (hip) and Jamon Brown (hamstring) collectively banged up in the earlygoing of training camp, the Falcons look to add depth with Doles, who spent time with the Bears after going unselected in April's draft. During his collegiate career for the Wildcats he facilitated three of running back Justin Jackson's four consecutive 1000-yard rushing seasons, and was elected Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2017.

Our Latest Stories