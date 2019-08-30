Falcons' Tony Brooks-James: Explodes in preseason finale

Brooks-James ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries during Thursday's 31-12 preseason win against the Jaguars.

The undrafted rookie out of Oregon more than tripled his rushing output from his first four exhibition outings combined, ripping off multiple explosive gains against the second and third-string units of Jacksonville. Brooks-James started slow with three yards on his first two carries, but gained at least eight yards on seven of his remaining 13 attempts -- including touchdown scampers from 14 and 52 yards out. He was not widely expected to make the 53-man roster coming into the matchup against Jacksonville, but at least seems to have cemented a practice squad spot for himself with Thursday night's performance.