Falcons' Tony Brooks-James: Gets contract from Falcons

Brooks-James signed a contract with the Falcons on Saturday.

Brooks-James was one of the team's standouts during rookie minicamp, prompting the Falcons to make the move official. The Oregon product totaled 3,302 all-purpose yards during his collegiate career, averaging 6.6 yards per carry across 283 attempts. Brooks-James will join fellow Oregon alumnus Kenjon Barner on the team's RB depth chart behind likely roster mainstays Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith.

Our Latest Stories