Falcons' Tre' Crawford: Heading to Atlanta

Crawford officially signed a contract with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Crawford had a productive 2018 campaign, racking up 42 tackles, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries. The UAB product could have a decent shot to make the roster with the Falcons in need of depth at outside linebacker.

