site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: falcons-troy-andersen-back-in-action | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Falcons' Troy Andersen: Back in action
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Andersen (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Andersen temporarily exited the Week 13 matchup, but he's quickly returned to the field. He had four tackles before leaving the game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read