The Falcons selected Andersen in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 58th overall.

Andersen is underdeveloped at linebacker after spending much of his Montana State career at quarterback and running back, but his athletic tools are truly rare and his developmental upside is unique. At 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, Andersen torched the combine with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and 128-inch broad jump, making him one of the NFL's best athletes at any position. If his skill set can develop further, he'll eventually be a three-down defender for the Falcons.