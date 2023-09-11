Andersen recorded 10 tackles (three solo), including one for loss, and 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Andersen took over as a full-time starter late last year, and the second-year pro is expected to take a major leap in Year 2. He tied Jessie Bates with a team-high 10 stops and made a few plays in the backfield, as well. Andersen is a strong IDP option moving forward, but the youngster may have some hiccups along the way.