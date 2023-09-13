Andersen was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Per coach Arthur Smith, Andersen didn't feel right when he came into the facility Tuesday. Andersen will need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up against the Packers on Sunday. Tae Davis would likely step into a starting role if Andersen's unable to play.
